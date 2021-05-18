GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.76

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €19.76 ($23.25) and last traded at €19.80 ($23.29), with a volume of 61206 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.60 ($23.06).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.25 million and a P/E ratio of 50.26.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.