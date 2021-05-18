Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,982. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

