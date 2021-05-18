Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.09 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $767.55 million, a P/E ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

