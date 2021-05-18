Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

