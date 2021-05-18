Glassman Wealth Services Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average is $228.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

