Glassman Wealth Services Has $166,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

