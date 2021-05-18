Glassman Wealth Services Has $41,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

