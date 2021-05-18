Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 353,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.