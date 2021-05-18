Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $274.78 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.48 and a 200-day moving average of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

