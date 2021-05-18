Glassman Wealth Services Sells 2,729 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 75.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.