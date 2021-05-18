Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 324.60 ($4.24). 35,619,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,313,004. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 144.18 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.