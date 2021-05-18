Glitch (GLCH) Price Tops $1.32

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003067 BTC on popular exchanges. Glitch has a total market cap of $94.49 million and $6.20 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00089532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00403038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00229086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004982 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.18 or 0.01326770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,686,099 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

