goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.61. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2022 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$144.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$48.29 and a 12-month high of C$157.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Insiders have sold a total of 36,201 shares of company stock worth $4,756,457 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

