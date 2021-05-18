goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer Sells 5,334 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,260,914.17.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$144.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$48.29 and a 52 week high of C$157.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSY. Cormark upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

