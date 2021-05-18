Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $223.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.