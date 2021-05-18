Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,964. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

