Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

KEY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 117,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

