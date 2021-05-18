Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 109,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,871. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

