Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,058 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,571. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

