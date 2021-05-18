Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,899 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMP traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,286. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

