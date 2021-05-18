Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,244 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

