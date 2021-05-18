GoHealth, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.21 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

