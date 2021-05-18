Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 1,438,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,715. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.