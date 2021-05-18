Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Shares of GOGL opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

