Golos Blockchain (GLS) Market Capitalization Hits $667,246.46

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $667,246.46 and approximately $21.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 257,522,352 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

