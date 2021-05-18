Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GRCL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,950. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gracell Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

