Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,044. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

