Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

GYC stock opened at €21.96 ($25.84) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.09 and a 200-day moving average of €20.95.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

