Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

