Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

