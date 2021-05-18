Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,847 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

