Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

