Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,993 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of ATO opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.