Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $118.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $116.92 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $487.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $474.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $484.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,782. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

