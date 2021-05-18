Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $498.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $164.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

