Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 59,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.