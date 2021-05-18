Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.44.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. Grubhub has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $85.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,378. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grubhub by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grubhub by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,278 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Grubhub by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Grubhub by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,860,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.