GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,280 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

