GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,503 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

