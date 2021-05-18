GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 334.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

