GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Snap-on by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Snap-on by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $253.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

