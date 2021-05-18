GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,654 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 261.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Shares of ITW opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

