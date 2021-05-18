GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ServiceNow by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $454.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.56. The company has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.07 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $9,228,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

