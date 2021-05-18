Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

