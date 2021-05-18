Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) received a €19.50 ($22.94) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHFA. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.00 ($24.71).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.38 ($25.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.26 ($15.60) and a 1-year high of €22.62 ($26.61).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

