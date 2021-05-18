Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of HLNE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.56. 133,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,963. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $3,451,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

