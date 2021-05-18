Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.63 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.240 EPS.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 22,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,762. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

