Haven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $261.80 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $261.80 million and $1.84 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.70 or 0.00041290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,279.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.52 or 0.07735317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.70 or 0.02532481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.37 or 0.00696502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00202638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.97 or 0.00777329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.00653371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.35 or 0.00559526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,002,854 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.