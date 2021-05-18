Head-To-Head Contrast: Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) vs. Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizens and Altabancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Altabancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altabancorp has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.52%. Given Altabancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altabancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altabancorp has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Altabancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Altabancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and Altabancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.37 $5.90 million N/A N/A Altabancorp $134.23 million 6.11 $44.32 million $2.33 18.64

Altabancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Altabancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51% Altabancorp 33.10% 12.77% 1.59%

Summary

Altabancorp beats Citizens on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate, residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, home equity and improvement, automobile, debt consolidation, general consumer, and small business association loans, as well as construction, acquisition, and development loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides investment securities, such as the U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's check, money order, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, Box Elder, and Washington Counties in Utah and in Preston, Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

