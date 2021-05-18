Head to Head Contrast: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ModivCare and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and Monaker Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.34 $970,000.00 $1.65 87.52 Monaker Group $440,000.00 106.20 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ModivCare and Monaker Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ModivCare presently has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.73%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Summary

ModivCare beats Monaker Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.